Efficient court trial monitoring by police pays off in Prakasam

October 10, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - ONGOLE

Owing to the effective court trial monitoring by the police, the conviction rate in criminal cases has increased in Prakasam district across the month of October, according to Prakasam Superintendent of Police Malika Garg.

As many as 16 rowdy sheeters who are accused in 15 cases in various police stations across the district were punished by courts as the district police investigated the cases thoroughly and presented evidence succinctly leading to conviction in the cases, she said in a release on Tuesday.

In a murder case registered at the N.G. Padu police station, the accused P. Venu of Mukthinoothalapadu Village, with the help of his uncle S. Krishna killed 26-year-old G. Vijay Kumar on May 20, 2014, as the latter pressurised the perpetrator to repay a loan of ₹8,000. Police has now proved the accused guilty with sufficient evidence and as a result, on Monday, the VIII Addl District & Sessions Court, Ongole sentenced the two accused to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹1000.

In another case, a 32-year-old man K. Chalapathy of Gadiparthivaripalem village was abused and attacked by six locals Rataiah, Ramaiah, Venkateswara Rao, Brahmaiah, Vasu and Yallamanda on September 8, 2019. Taking the complaint on file, the Chimakurthi police thoroughly probed the case and filed a charge sheet early in the Special Excise Magistrate court here which sentenced the accused persons to 8-month imprisonment or a fine of Rs.4000 to each one of them on October nine.

The police also nabbed the accused Narasimha Rao of Podili in a case relating to the theft of the silver crown and two Mangalsutras of goddess Ankalamma Thalli temple at Uyyalawada village in Giddalur Mandal on May 9 this year. The accused was produced before the AJFCM Court, Giddalur, which sentenced him to 3 months imprisonment on Monday.

