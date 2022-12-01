Effective waste management is key to sustainable development, says Andhra Pradesh Minister

December 01, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Minister for Power, Environment and Forest, Science and Technology Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has said that effective solid waste management is an important component of sustainable development and keeping the environment clean.

Addressing a conference on ‘Sustainable waste management and circular economy’ that ran concurrent with the annual meeting of Kolkata-based International Society of Waste Management, Air and Water (ISWMAW) hosted by Sri Venkateswara University here on December 1 (Thursday), the Minister said that disrespect towards the nature and greed were the causes of global warming and unseasonal floods. “Waste management should not be viewed as a burdensome responsibility, but as an opportunity to make the world a better place,” Mr. Reddy said.

The Minister said that the Clean Andhra Pradesh Mission (CLAP) was launched to make the towns and cities in the garbage-free. Around 7,000 tonnes of waste is cleared everyday by using 3648 hydraulic tippers and thousands of auto rickshaws to keep 123 corporations, municipalities and town panchayats in the State clean, he said.

SVU Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy exhorted every citizen to play a role in garbage segregation, recycling and reuse and avoid dumping of harmful waste. He also called upon the delegates to suggest innovate solutions to issues pertaining to disposal of waste. Sri City managing director Ravindra Sannareddy listed out the environment-friendly initiatives taken up by the industries.

ISWMAW president Sadhan K. Ghosh, event co-chairs C.R.C. Mohanty and M. Nelles, SVU Rector V. Srikanth Reddy, Registrar O. Md. Hussain and delegates from several countries took part in the programme.