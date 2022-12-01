  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE updates: Croatia vs Belgium; Canada vs Morocco at 8.30 p.m.

Effective waste management is key to sustainable development, says Andhra Pradesh Minister

Around 7,000 tonnes of waste is cleared everyday in the State, says Peddireddi

December 01, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan
Minister for Environment and Forest P. Ramachandra Reddy and other delegates releasing a book at the ISWMAW conference in Tirupati on Thursday.

Minister for Environment and Forest P. Ramachandra Reddy and other delegates releasing a book at the ISWMAW conference in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Power, Environment and Forest, Science and Technology Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has said that effective solid waste management is an important component of sustainable development and keeping the environment clean.

Addressing a conference on ‘Sustainable waste management and circular economy’ that ran concurrent with the annual meeting of Kolkata-based International Society of Waste Management, Air and Water (ISWMAW) hosted by Sri Venkateswara University here on December 1 (Thursday), the Minister said that disrespect towards the nature and greed were the causes of global warming and unseasonal floods. “Waste management should not be viewed as a burdensome responsibility, but as an opportunity to make the world a better place,” Mr. Reddy said.

The Minister said that the Clean Andhra Pradesh Mission (CLAP) was launched to make the towns and cities in the garbage-free. Around 7,000 tonnes of waste is cleared everyday by using 3648 hydraulic tippers and thousands of auto rickshaws to keep 123 corporations, municipalities and town panchayats in the State clean, he said.

SVU Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy exhorted every citizen to play a role in garbage segregation, recycling and reuse and avoid dumping of harmful waste. He also called upon the delegates to suggest innovate solutions to issues pertaining to disposal of waste. Sri City managing director Ravindra Sannareddy listed out the environment-friendly initiatives taken up by the industries.

ISWMAW president Sadhan K. Ghosh, event co-chairs C.R.C. Mohanty and M. Nelles, SVU Rector V. Srikanth Reddy, Registrar O. Md. Hussain and delegates from several countries took part in the programme.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / environmental issues

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.