Effective use of Court Trial Monitoring System leads to more convictions in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh

September 04, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - BAPATLA

The Court Trial Monitoring System (CTMS) being implemented in Bapatla district by the Superintendent of Police to the Station House Officers has been yielding effective results. The police have ensured convictions in 2,174 cases so far through the use of CTMS.

Of the total convictions from April 1, 2022 to August 31, 2023, there were 12 murder cases, four rape cases, six cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, three cases of attempt to murder, two relating to causing grievous injury, seven cases of cheating, three cases of ‘housebreaking’ (HB) by day, seven cases of housebreaking by night, 35 theft, 11 simple hurt, 146 Special and Local Laws (SLL), 54 accidents and 1,884 cases under other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal told The Hindu on Monday (September 4).

He further shared the details of how CTMS was being executed in the district with regard to the trial of grave crimes, particularly crimes against women and children.

Mr. Jindal said that he has assigned 20 cases to each Sub-Inspector of Police, 15 to Circle Inspectors, and 10 to Deputy Superintendents of Police. A total of 727 cases are being taken for CTMS, where dedicated officers are focussing on their respective assignments. In addition, Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy assigned five cases to Mr. Jindal. He said that all these five cases were related to crimes against women and severe in nature.

“Convictions were awarded in all five cases. Out of the total 727 cases, which are in trial monitoring, convictions came in 108 cases and acquittals in 18 cases. That means, the conviction rate is about 85% in the specially focussed cases and all of these are serious in nature,” Mr. Jindal said.

The police are especially focusing their efforts on achieving convictions in crimes committed by rowdy-sheeters. “If convictions are awarded to rowdy-sheeters, it will help avoid repeat offences,” Mr. Jindal said.

The SP explained that the trial status of the top ten prioritised cases in the district are at different stages.

Mr. Jindal added that proper submission of evidence, production of witnesses, ensuring that no compromise was reached between the accused and the victim, ensuring that the accused attend the court hearings, and prompt trial schedules in courts are some of the reasons for speedy convictions.