Effective treatment during ‘golden hour’ will help avoid physical disability, loss of life, says official

State government setting up critical care units in every district to provide trauma and critical care for patients in need, says Chief Secretary (Health) Krishna Babu

August 13, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda
Sri Lanka’s State Minister for Trade Sathasivam Viyalanderan and Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Secretary (Health) M.T. Krishna Babu at the launch of the ‘Golden Hour’ programme, at VCS hospital in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Sri Lanka’s State Minister for Trade Sathasivam Viyalanderan and Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Secretary (Health) M.T. Krishna Babu at the launch of the ‘Golden Hour’ programme, at VCS hospital in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Sri Lanka’s State Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security Sathasivam Viyalanderan and Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare), Government of Andhra Pradesh, M.T. Krishna Babu, inaugurated the ‘Golden Hour’ programme under the Department of Neurosciences at Dr. Varun Cardiac and Neuro Sciences (VCS) hospital in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Viyalanderan appreciated the hospital management for establishing all facilities to provide effective treatment during the golden hour.

Mr. Krishna Babu said proper treatment within the first hour, considered the golden hour, following brain stroke, heart stroke, or an accident could avoid lifelong physical disabilities and loss of life.

He said there was need for awareness on the ‘golden hour’ among the people. Mr. Krishna Babu said people should rush to the nearest hospital and get treated if they observed signs of stroke such as facial spasms, numbness in limbs, loss of speech, inability to speak and others.

He said State government was setting up critical care units in every district to provide trauma and critical care for patients in need.

CMAI Association of India chairman N.K. Goyal, VCS neurosciences wing head Puvvada Ramakrishna, VCS chairman Gunturu Varun and others were present.

