EESL to supply energy-efficient appliances for ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme in Andhra Pradesh

July 22, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) Managing Director and CEO Vishal Kapoor signed an agreement for equipping the houses being built in Andhra Pradesh under the Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu scheme with energy-efficient appliances, at the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial and 8th Mission Innovation conclave held on the sidelines of the G20 Energy Transitions Working Group meeting in Goa on July 22 (Saturday).

According to a press release by EESL Senior Adviser (Business Development) A. Chandrasekhar Reddy, the purpose of the agreement is to supply six lakh LED bulbs, three lakh LED tube lights and three lakh brushless direct current ceiling fans by the EESL to the beneficiaries of the housing scheme in the first phase.

On the occasion, Mr. Kapoor congratulated the State government for playing a proactive role in promoting Energy Efficiency (EE) programmes, and said the EESL would bring its expertise to the State’s EE projects.

Energy savings

He pointed out that the EESL’s innovative solutions had already saved an impressive 47 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy and reduced 26 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Mr. Jain said the EESL support would help the State in achieving its objective of offering top-quality and cost-effective energy-efficient appliances to the beneficiaries. The initiative would not only reduce the electricity bills but also enhance EE in housing and other sectors.