EESL to distribute 10 million energy-efficient fans across India

June 25, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In a bid to reduce energy consumption, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of PSUs of the Ministry of Power, planned to distribute 10 million energy-efficient fans (both 3 star & 5 star) across India from September 2023.

This initiative is designed to support the country’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) targets by encouraging widespread adoption of energy-efficient fans.

While interacting with the State heads of EESL and other stakeholders on Sunday, EESL CEO Vishal Kapoor said traditional fans with single-phase induction motors consume around 70 to 80 Watts while delivering airflow at 210 to 220 m3/minute. In contrast, the introduction of Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) fans consumes a mere 35 Watts with air delivery ranging from 220 to 230 m3/minute, potentially reducing the electricity consumption by a remarkable 50%.

Animesh Mishra, a senior officer of EESL, said as per a third-party study conducted in Andhra Pradesh by the Engineering Staff College of India and Andhra University, the average annual savings per LED bulb was around 73.70 units. Around 2.20 crore LED bulbs were distributed to households in the State and it was estimated to save around 1,700 Million Units (MU) per annum. EESL has distributed around 3.24 lakh energy-efficient fans in AP with an estimated energy savings of 30 MU worth approximately ₹10 crore.

