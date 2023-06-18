HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EESL pledges support to Energy Efficiency projects in State

The projects are aimed at mitigating the impact of climate change, especially in the MSME sector

June 18, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) CEO Vishal Kapoor pledged his support to the implementation of Energy Efficiency (EE) projects in the State aimed at mitigating the impact of climate change, especially in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. 

Addressing a meeting of senior officers of the State Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, and Departments of Industries and EESL here on Sunday, Mr. Kapoor said the resounding success of Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) scheme stood as a testament to EESL’s commitment to EE programs under which over 36.86 crore LED bulbs were so far distributed throughout the country, and 47,880 Million kWh of energy were saved per annum. This resulted in a reduction of CO2 emissions by 3.87 crore ton, he said. 

He congratulated the State government on the effective implementation of the EE programs and thanked Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Special Chief Secretaries K. Vijayanand (Energy), S.S. Rawat (Finance) and B. Rajasekhar for supporting the EESL in various initiatives.

Mr. Jawahar Reddy said that the government was strongly committed to implementing the EE programs with the support of organisations like EESL and pointed out that the State power utilities met the energy demand of 263 Million Units on June 17,  which was an all-time record. 

He stated that prominent industrialists across the globe were choosing Andhra Pradesh as their investment destination due to its transparent industrial policies and that the government was making constant efforts to perform better. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / renewable energy / alternative energy

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.