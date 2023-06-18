June 18, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) CEO Vishal Kapoor pledged his support to the implementation of Energy Efficiency (EE) projects in the State aimed at mitigating the impact of climate change, especially in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

Addressing a meeting of senior officers of the State Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, and Departments of Industries and EESL here on Sunday, Mr. Kapoor said the resounding success of Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) scheme stood as a testament to EESL’s commitment to EE programs under which over 36.86 crore LED bulbs were so far distributed throughout the country, and 47,880 Million kWh of energy were saved per annum. This resulted in a reduction of CO2 emissions by 3.87 crore ton, he said.

He congratulated the State government on the effective implementation of the EE programs and thanked Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Special Chief Secretaries K. Vijayanand (Energy), S.S. Rawat (Finance) and B. Rajasekhar for supporting the EESL in various initiatives.

Mr. Jawahar Reddy said that the government was strongly committed to implementing the EE programs with the support of organisations like EESL and pointed out that the State power utilities met the energy demand of 263 Million Units on June 17, which was an all-time record.

He stated that prominent industrialists across the globe were choosing Andhra Pradesh as their investment destination due to its transparent industrial policies and that the government was making constant efforts to perform better.