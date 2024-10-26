EESL inks pact to implement energy-efficiency measures in PMAY houses in A.P.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture under the Ministry of Power, entered into an agreement with the AP State Housing Corporation Limited (APSHCL) and the AP State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation Limited (AP-SEEDCO) for enhancing energy efficiency (EE) in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday (October 26, 2024) at a high-level meeting, wherein he directed the EESL and all State departments to showcase EE measures.

The CEO of EESL, Vishal Kapoor, Special Chief Secretaries Ajay Jain (Housing) and K. Vijayanand (Energy), AP-Genco MD and NREDCAP Vice-Chairman and MD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, AP-Transco Joint MD Kirthi Chekuri and NREDCAP Director B.A.V.P. Kumar Reddy were among those present.

The partnership is aimed at delivering energy saving benefits to 1,50,000 low-income houses being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) — Housing-for-All scheme by providing high-efficiency appliances.

Each targeted PMAY house will receive EE solutions, including four LED bulbs, two batten tube lights, and two five-star rated BLDC fans, which ensure substantial reduction in energy consumption. EESL will take the lead in procuring and distributing the equipment, in line with its mission to promote affordable EE solutions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.