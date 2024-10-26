GIFT a SubscriptionGift
EESL inks pact to implement energy-efficiency measures in PMAY houses in A.P.

1.5 lakh low-income houses will be provided with power-saving lights and fans under the arrangement

Published - October 26, 2024 08:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
EESL CEO Vishal Kapoor (left), Special CS (Housing) Ajay Jain (2nd from left) and Special CS (Energy) K. Vijayanand (right) with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu after signing an agreement at the Secretariat on Friday.

EESL CEO Vishal Kapoor (left), Special CS (Housing) Ajay Jain (2nd from left) and Special CS (Energy) K. Vijayanand (right) with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu after signing an agreement at the Secretariat on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture under the Ministry of Power, entered into an agreement with the AP State Housing Corporation Limited (APSHCL) and the AP State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation Limited (AP-SEEDCO) for enhancing energy efficiency (EE) in the State. 

The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday (October 26, 2024) at a high-level meeting, wherein he directed the EESL and all State departments to showcase EE measures.

The CEO of EESL, Vishal Kapoor, Special Chief Secretaries Ajay Jain (Housing) and K. Vijayanand (Energy), AP-Genco MD and NREDCAP Vice-Chairman and MD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, AP-Transco Joint MD Kirthi Chekuri and NREDCAP Director B.A.V.P. Kumar Reddy were among those present. 

The partnership is aimed at delivering energy saving benefits to 1,50,000 low-income houses being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) — Housing-for-All scheme by providing high-efficiency appliances. 

Each targeted PMAY house will receive EE solutions, including four LED bulbs, two batten tube lights, and two five-star rated BLDC fans, which ensure substantial reduction in energy consumption. EESL will take the lead in procuring and distributing the equipment, in line with its mission to promote affordable EE solutions.

Published - October 26, 2024 08:27 pm IST

