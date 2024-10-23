EESL CEO underscores A.P.’s success story in energy efficiency programmes

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) CEO Vishal Kapoor on Wednesday underscored the accomplishments of Andhra Pradesh in implementing Energy Efficiency (EE) programmes and added that EESL was proud to partner with the State in fostering innovations that drive sustainable development.

Speaking in a panel discussion on Market Transformation for Super-efficient Appliances at the South Asia Clean Energy Forum-2024 (SACEF) held in Jaipur, he said that the partnership between A.P. and EESL played a critical role in the State’s energy efficiency advancements. The collaboration yielded a comprehensive roadmap for future initiatives, which Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was keen on rolling out with EESL’s support and resources.

Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary (Housing) of Government of A.P. (GoAP), delivered the keynote address at SACEF. He highlighted the State’s Housing for All (HfA) programme, which was aimed at providing affordable housing to all eligible households by 2029. As part of it, the GoAP was providing access to cost-effective, energy-efficient appliances to reduce electricity costs and enhance the sustainability of homes.

He noted that the HfA was in alignment with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and significant progress had been made. With an enhanced unit cost, the PMAY 2.0 scheme would further ensure affordable housing for remaining eligible households, Mr. Jain added.

EESL Chief General Manager (Sales and PR) Animesh Mishra said EESL would be providing lighting and cooling solutions to 3,00,000 low-income households in A.P.. Each family would receive four LED bulbs, two tube lights and two fans at cost effective prices. Bureau of Energy Efficiency Media Advisor (South) A. Chandrasekhar Reddy and others spoke.

