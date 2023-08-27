ADVERTISEMENT

EESL CEO meets Chief Secretary, appreciates Andhra Pradesh’s energy efficiency initiatives 

August 27, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Energy Efficiency Services Limited CEO Vishal Kapoor (right) meeting A.P. Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) CEO Vishal Kapoor met Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Saturday and discussed ways to implement an energy management system (EMS) to meet climate-change goals. 

On the occasion, Mr. Jawahar suggested to Mr. Vishal to provide the latest energy-efficient (EE) technologies for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) so that a climate of innovation and progress could be fostered.

He observed that by giving access to cutting-edge technologies, the government intended to empower MSMEs to compete on the global stage while contributing to the State’s economic resurgence. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was strongly committed to advancing the MSMEs in the State by reinforcing their capabilities through the introduction of latest technologies. 

Mr. Kapoor told the Chief Secretary that the MSME sector was grappling with diverse challenges, from financial constraints to constrained market access. 

He stressed the need for MSMEs to embrace innovative technologies and thereby enhance their competitiveness. He extolled the State’s proactive stance in the realm of energy efficiency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US