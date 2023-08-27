HamberMenu
EESL CEO meets Chief Secretary, appreciates Andhra Pradesh’s energy efficiency initiatives 

August 27, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Energy Efficiency Services Limited CEO Vishal Kapoor (right) meeting A.P. Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited CEO Vishal Kapoor (right) meeting A.P. Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) CEO Vishal Kapoor met Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Saturday and discussed ways to implement an energy management system (EMS) to meet climate-change goals. 

On the occasion, Mr. Jawahar suggested to Mr. Vishal to provide the latest energy-efficient (EE) technologies for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) so that a climate of innovation and progress could be fostered.

He observed that by giving access to cutting-edge technologies, the government intended to empower MSMEs to compete on the global stage while contributing to the State’s economic resurgence. 

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was strongly committed to advancing the MSMEs in the State by reinforcing their capabilities through the introduction of latest technologies. 

Mr. Kapoor told the Chief Secretary that the MSME sector was grappling with diverse challenges, from financial constraints to constrained market access. 

He stressed the need for MSMEs to embrace innovative technologies and thereby enhance their competitiveness. He extolled the State’s proactive stance in the realm of energy efficiency.

