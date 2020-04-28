Educational institutions’ plans go haywire

The lockdown necessitated by the outbreak of COVID-19 has derailed the academic calendars of schools and universities.

Educational institutions across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced classroom shutdown as a measure to contain the spread of the virus. Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended till May 3.

“We are going through very uncertain times and the worst part is that we can’t even plan anything in this situation,” says K. Hemachandra Reddy, Chairman, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, at a review meeting with the officials of the Department of Higher Education and Vice-Chancellors of universities recently, asked them to make swift arrangements to move online and conduct virtual classes to complete the syllabus. But sources in the department said there are technology issues and it may not be possible to conduct online classes for all students in the long run since the department does not have the wherewithal to do so.

The authorities fear that the academic year may be grossly delayed. Instead of June-July, the new academic year may start in September.

“In Andhra Pradesh, a majority of the classes have been completed and only examinations have to be conducted now,” says Prof. Reddy.

“If the situation improves even by July-end, we could plan things,” he says, adding that even if classes for B. Tech courses could be conducted by October-November, things could be managed by sacrificing Saturdays and Sundays.

All eyes on UGC

With the academic plans going awry, universities have no option but to look to the decision of the University Grants Commission (UGC), expected to be announced within a week. The UGC, it may be noted, had constituted two committees to look into the issue of academic loss and online education in the wake of the lockdown in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the panels, led by Haryana University Vice-Chancellor R.C. Kuhad, was formed to look into the ways of conducting exams in universities amid lockdown and work on an alternative academic calendar. The second committee, to suggest measures to improve online education, was led by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Vice-Chancellor Nageswar Rao. Both the committees submitted their reports recently.

“We’ll do our best to overcome this difficult situation,” says Prof. Reddy.