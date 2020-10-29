Educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh to reopen on November 2

VIJAYAWADA:

29 October 2020 22:52 IST

Students to attend staggered classes.

All educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh will reopen on November 2 in the fresh academic year amidst strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

Chief Secretary to the government Nilam Sawhney has announced the new schedule for conduct of staggered classes and the Department of School Education is making arrangements accordingly.

Advertising

Advertising

In schools, classes will be conducted on alternate days in three phases. From November 2, students of classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 (Intermediate first and second year) will attend half-day classes on alternate days. Students of classes 6, 7 and 8 will attend half-day schools on alternate days from November 23, while classes for primary students (classes 1 to 5) will commence on December 14. Students will attend half-day school on alternate days.

All colleges will start functioning from November 2 and students will attend classes on rotation basis.

The schedule applies to both government and private educational institutions.