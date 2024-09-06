ADVERTISEMENT

Educational institutions extend helping hand to flood victims in Vijayawada

Updated - September 06, 2024 10:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Many institutes distribute food in the affected areas; Shamrock International School in Vijayawada donates ₹3 lakh to Chief Minister Relief Fund

The Hindu Bureau

Volunteers carrying water bottles to a flood-hit area in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Educational institutions are doing their bit to help the State government counter the challenge of supplying food and other relief materials to the flood victims in Andhra Pradesh.

Members of Sri Vishnu Educational Society and Dr. B.V. Raju Foundation distributed food to the flood victims in Vijayawada and its surrounding areas on September 5.

Director-Students Affairs and Administration, P. Srinivasa Raju said 5,000 packets of lemon rice and tomato rice were distributed among the people. The society and the foundation have been supplying food to the affected people for last three days.

Director (Admin) J. Prasada Raju, Assistant General Manager M. Ramesh Raju, Pharmacy College Administrative Officer Raghava Raju, college staff and student volunteers of various student clubs participated in the food distribution programme.

Meanwhile, Shamrock International School in Vijayawada donated ₹3 lakh to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) for the flood victims in Krishna district. The money raised by the students during the initiatives such as ‘Weave and Believe’ and ‘Kindermart’ was handed over to the Krishna district Collector D. K. Balaji on September 5 (Thursday).

Secretary and correspondent of the school Suman Thyagaraj, president T. Monica Suman and Principal Bharti Dhar gave the cheque. Students leaders including the head boy D.V. Sai Kiran, head girl Andrea Sudha Thyagaraj, associate head boy A. Arjun and associate head girl Gurnam Kaur were also present.

