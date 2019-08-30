Educational institutions’ bandh evokes good response in Prakasam

Educational institutions remained shut across Prakasam district on Thursday on a call given by the students’ organisations affiliated to Left parties demanding that the State government immediately release pending scholarship and fee reimbursement funds.

Student leaders went round the city in teams and enforced the bandh demanding release of ₹50 crore for the purpose. The bandh was called also to press for creation of infrastructure in the newly-established Tanguturi Prakasam University and IIIT. The promised veterinary university as also the university of mines and minerals remained a paper, Students Federation of India Prakasam district unit secretary Ch. Vinod said.

The students were put to a lot of hardship as the educational institutions did not release certificates to those who have completed their education citing dues, said All India Students Federation district unit secretary K. Pruthvi. He led the protest along with Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) State vice-president L. Rajasekar.

Noon meal scheme

The agitating students formed a human chain at the Church centre here demanding that the State government continue the mid-day meal scheme for junior college students.