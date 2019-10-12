Andhra Pradesh

‘Education will make girls self-reliant’

Vizianagaram Balala Samskshema Samiti chairman V. Lakshmana Rao said that educating girls would make them self-reliant. He urged parents to encourage them to continue higher education since government was providing many schemes for them. World Vision, a non-governmental organisation, conducted awareness programme in Gantyada of Vizianagaram district on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child. World Vision Manager said that the girls from rural areas were also showing their talent in academics and other extracurricular activities. AP Model School Principal Padmalatha was among those present.

