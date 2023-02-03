Education system in Andhra Pradesh has totally failed, says former Union Minister Chinta Mohan

February 03, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan on Friday alleged that the school education system had completely collapsed in Andhra Pradesh due to the ‘ignorant policies’ of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to reporters at Naidupeta, Dr. Chinta Mohan faulted the vision of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to prioritise education for schoolchildren only from Class VI onwards, instead of concentrating on quality teaching right from Class I.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is completely ignorant of the importance of education. School education will thrive only when good teaching is implemented from Class I itself, and subsequently with a key focus on Classes III, VIII and X,” he said.

The Congress leader deplored that several schools in the State at the primary level were hit by the single-teacher module, affecting the academic prospects of the students. “The teachers in government schools are a worried lot, with ambiguity surrounding the timely payment of salaries and fears over their retirement benefits and provident fund deposits,” he said.

Dr. Chinta Mohan said that though the Centre had released a budget of ₹45 lakh crore, not even 5% was allocated for the welfare of the common people. He said that the Congress would continue to fight the injustices to the SC/ST, OBC, and minorities in the country under the NDA rule, by not honoring the rule of reservations and providing them jobs. “The NDA government has gradually pushed these unprivileged sections into poverty during the last nine years,”Dr. Chinta Mohan alleged.

Earlier, the former Union Minister visited several SC Colonies in the Sullurupeta Assembly constituency.