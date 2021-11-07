Education policy aims to create vibrant knowledge society: Governor

Harichandan takes part virtually in KRU convocation

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has said that a National Research Foundation (NRF) would be created as an apex body for fostering a strong research culture across the higher education spectrum and the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) being set up by the Centre would help in achieving the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Participating in the fifth convocation of Krishna University (KRU) in virtual mode on Saturday, Mr. Harichandan said that NEP aimed at increasing the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) from the present 26.3% to 50% by 2035.

The Governor said that NEP-2020 was built on the concept of Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability and Accountability, with an aim to transform the country into a vibrant knowledge society and a global knowledge superpower with holistic and multi-disciplinary form of education suited to 21st century needs.

“I congratulate the university staff and students for functioning from own campus spread over 103 acres at Rudravaram village near Machilipatnam. I also appreciate graduate and post-graduate students who received medals for their excellent performance and degrees during the convocation,” Mr. Harichandan said.

Defence Research & Development Organisation chairman G. Sateesh Reddy, the chief guest, exhorted the students to equip themselves to compete at the global level.

Prof. N. Balakrishnan, scientist, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, had been conferred the Degree of Honoris Causa, during the convocation.

Krishna University Vice-Chancellor Prof. K.B. Chandra Sekhar said that construction of hostel buildings, engineering and pharmacy colleges were under progress.

Later, the Vice-Chancellor along with other guests presented medals and degrees to students.