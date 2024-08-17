Education perfect way to strengthen bilateral ties: U.K. Dy. High Commissioner to AP and TG

British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Gareth Wynn Owen on August 17 (Saturday) said education is a perfect way to strengthen links between the United Kingdom and India.

Speaking at The Hindu EducationPlus International Education Fair in Vijayawada, he said a record number of students from the Telugu-speaking States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were choosing the U.K. as their overseas education destination.

He attributed it to the high quality of education offered by universities in the U.K. “We have two of the five top global universities — Oxford and Cambridge — besides a host of other universities in places like England, Wales and Scotland, offering a whole range of courses in disciplines like engineering, medicine and computer science, which is very popular among Indian students, in addition to programmes in media, culture and liberal arts,” he said.

Mr. Owen also spoke about sports institutions such as Loughborough University in the U.K., which produced a number of medallists in the recent Olympics, and universities in Scotland that were focussing on space technology.

Affordability factor

He said another reason for a large number of students choosing to study in the U.K. was because it is cheaper compared with options. “Our postgraduate course is for only 12 months, and we have postgraduate work visa, which allows students to stay in the U.K. and work up to two years. Besides, a degree in [the] U.K. ensures a high level of employability,” he said.

On transferability, he said that recently India and the U.K. had reached an agreement on mutual recognition of academic qualifications offered in both the countries. He said the U.K. is always on the top of students’ priority list in terms of study experience. He urged aspirants to utilise the Chevening Scholarships, which offer fully funded master’s degrees in the U.K..

Resident Editor of The Hindu, Andhra Pradesh, Appaji Reddem and General Manager Srinivas Rao felicitated Mr. Owen.

Guidance for students

The inauguration was followed by sessions where education manager at British Council Winya Suzanna shared with students insights into the various aspects of studying and living in the U.K. Business development manager of FES Study Abroad (powered by Fragomen India) Kalrav Sarojwal took a lecture titled ‘Strategise our study abroad journey with us’.

Zonal manager (Vijayawada), Bank of Maharashtra, Aruru Vaidyanath explained “Education and Retail Loan” and Manager (Hyderabad) of Campus France Mirrin Raikhan threw light on the various aspects of studying in France.

The place was abuzz with students, some of whom had trooped in with their parents in tow, to make enquiries about universities abroad and plan their next academic journeys. “I am interested in pursuing a course either in the University of Dublin or the University of Limerick in Ireland. My area of concern is weather, fee structure, part-time earnings and living expenses,” said G. Likitha Ram, a final-year engineering student from PVP Siddhartha Engineering College in Vijayawada. Her friends P. Yasaswini and G. Sai Ramyasri visited the fare to explore their options in universities in the U.K. and Australia.

P. Tanoj, pursuing BBA in Aditya Degree College in Visakhapatnam, seemed keen on joining a university in Australia whereas his friend M. Sanjay, a B.Tech final-year student from Adikavi Nannayya University in Rahamahendravaram, sought advice on pursuing a PhD in Artificial Intelligence Image Processing.

Representatives of various universities and finance firms ready to extend student loans answered many queries of the visitors. The six-city education fair will be held Bengaluru on August 19 and 20 at Christ University (Central and Kengeri campuses respectively); Coimbatore on August 22 and 23 at Taj Vivanta and Kumaraguru College of Technology respectively; Chennai on August 25 and 26 at Loyola College; Kochi on August 28 at Taj Vivanta; and Delhi on August 30 at Dr. Ambedkar Convention Centre.