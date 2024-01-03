Education Minister releases career guidance toolkit designed by APSCHE

January 03, 2024 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on January 2 (Tuesday) said the State government was in talks with industry representatives to ensure that students passing out of colleges are able to find paid internships.

Speaking after formally launching a ‘Career Guidance Toolkit’ tailored for students across diverse disciplines in the higher education sector by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), the Minister lauded the good work of the Council, and said that unlike the usual practice of dispensing career guidance only during the penultimate or final year when students may have already drifted in various directions, this toolkit was designed to proactively guide and handhold the young learners right from day one of their undergraduate programme to the completion of graduation.

“It provides students with semester-wise action plans, elucidates the essential skills required to acquire domain expertise, and underscores the importance of cultivating soft skills,” he said.

APSCHE officials explained that the career toolkit equips students with the necessary resources, skills and strategies to effectively navigate their academic and professional journey, helps them identify their strengths, weaknesses, interests and values and facilitates self-discovery helping the students in selection of suitable career path.

The toolkit trains students in interview preparation skills and helps them to articulate their experiences, skill and goals confidently during job interviews. It also fosters an entrepreneurial mindset by providing tools for students interested in starting their own ventures or contributing to innovative projects within existing organisations.

Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education J. Syamala Rao, APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy, Vice-Chairman K. Rama Mohan Rao, Vice-Chairperson P. Uma Maheswara Devi, Secretary Y. Nazeer Ahammed and others were present.

