Education Minister holds talks with WB officials

The State is seeking financial assistance from the World Bank for carrying out reforms in the education sector.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, who had a meeting with representatives of the World Bank Shabnam Sinha, P. Karthik and B. Neel as part of a webinar on “Andhra Pradesh School Education Improvement Project,” later said the assistance was sought for effective implementation of programmes such as teacher training, designing of teaching methodologies, assessment, human resource training and to create infrastructure.

Mr. Suresh said the government was keen on ushering in reforms in the education sector in a big way. Despite severe financial constraints, it had, for the first time in the State, allocated 16 % of the budget for the development of this crucial sector.

Job skills

He said to impart quality education, the State needed to create both physical and human resources. Blaming lack of skills in the current education system for the problem of unemployment in the State, the Minister said a system was being put in place wherein graduates would undergo internship in the industry to gain employable skills.

Mr. Suresh said revolutionary changes were introduced in the teaching methodologies, conduct of classes, and evaluation of students. Schools were being given a facelift under the ‘Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu’ programme, he added.

Officials of the Education Department explained about the programmes being implemented by the Samagra Shiksha wing and the Department of School Education.

Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, B. Rajasekhar, School Education Commissioner Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu, Special Officer for English Medium Schools Vetri Selvi, and Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) B. Pratap Reddy were among those present.