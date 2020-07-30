Education Minister hails new education policy

VIJAYAWADA

30 July 2020 23:37 IST

Adimulapu Suresh says State would lay stress on accountability, transparency

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Thursday said the suggestions given by the State were made part of the new Education Policy-2020, approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

He said the Y.S. Jagan Moan Reddy government had suggested replication of ‘Ámma Vodi’ scheme in schools across the country and establishment of Indian Education Service, which were included in the draft Bill.

Mr. Suresh said the government supported the new policy framed at the national level and it would implement it effectively, with stress on accountability and transparency.

The Minister said efforts were on to establish a digital university in Prakasam district. He said the State would effectively put forth its arguments in support of its proposal to implement English as a medium of instruction in government schools, in the Supreme Court.

Stating that the government was of the view that the COVID-19 cases would come under control by August-end, Mr. Suresh said the decision to reopen schools on September 5 would be reviewed again keeping the developments in mind.

JSP bats for mother tongue

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan said the party supported the new Education Policy which recommended mother tongue as the medium of instruction for students up to Class V.

In a statement, the JSP chief pointed to the fact his party had been opposing the Jagan government’s decision to implement English as a medium of instruction from this academic year.

He said his party was not opposed to English, but it wanted the government to leave the decision on parents. He said his party had taken a stand on this important issue after consulting many language experts. He said it was imperative to keep the Telugu language alive in order to promote the rich culture and traditions of the Telugu land.

APUTF upset

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation (APUTF) have criticised the fact that the open school system had not been included in the National Education Policy.

In a statement, Federation leaders Sk. Sabjee and P. Babu Reddy, said though the Centre had taken up a marathon exercise of eliciting the views of people from different sections of society on the draft proposal, but not many changes were made in the new policy before approving it.

They welcomed the concept of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), but said there was no clarity in the proposal to operate this wing in alignment with the Women and Child Welfare Department and Medical and Health wing. They said clarity eluded many other key proposals.