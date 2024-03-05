ADVERTISEMENT

Education Minister Botcha inaugurates new blood bank in Cheepurupalli

March 05, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana inaugurating the blood bank in Cheepurupalli of Vizianagaram district on Tuesday.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, on Tuesday, inaugurated a new blood bank constructed by Aurobindo Pharma Foundation with a fund of ₹90 lakh in Cheepurupalli of Vizianagaram district. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the blood bank in Cheepurupalli would cater to the needs of hundreds of patients from Cheepurupalli, Rajam, Garividi and other surrounding areas.

He lauded Aurobindo Pharma Foundation directors K. Nityananda Reddy and P. Saratchandra Reddy for taking up many charitable activities, both in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. He assured to extend his wholehearted support to the Indian Red Cross Society, which would maintain the blood bank by providing additional equipment to cater to the needs of patients in future. Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi and Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao was also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US