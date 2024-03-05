GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Education Minister Botcha inaugurates new blood bank in Cheepurupalli

March 05, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana inaugurating the blood bank in Cheepurupalli of Vizianagaram district on Tuesday.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana inaugurating the blood bank in Cheepurupalli of Vizianagaram district on Tuesday.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, on Tuesday, inaugurated a new blood bank constructed by Aurobindo Pharma Foundation with a fund of ₹90 lakh in Cheepurupalli of Vizianagaram district. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the blood bank in Cheepurupalli would cater to the needs of hundreds of patients from Cheepurupalli, Rajam, Garividi and other surrounding areas.

He lauded Aurobindo Pharma Foundation directors K. Nityananda Reddy and P. Saratchandra Reddy for taking up many charitable activities, both in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. He assured to extend his wholehearted support to the Indian Red Cross Society, which would maintain the blood bank by providing additional equipment to cater to the needs of patients in future. Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi and Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao was also present.

