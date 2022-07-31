Education meet discuss ways to improve A.P. varsities’ rankings

Vice-Chancellors of 40 universities attend two-day meet in Anantapur

K. Balaveera Reddy, former Vice-Chancellor of Visweswaraya Technological University, being felicitated by APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy at Anantapur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

TThe third meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Planning Board(APHEB), held in Anantapur on Saturday, discussed ways to be adopted for improving the ranks of State and Central universities in Andhra Pradesh under the National Institutional Ranking Framework.

The Chief Minister wants State universities to figure in the top 10 in the country, APSCHE Chairman Hemachandra Reddy said in his inaugural speech on the second day of the two-day planning board meeting.

The meeting, attended by Vice-Chancellors of 40 State universities and directors of Central varsities and institutions, discussed ways of collaborating on areas of mutual interest and sharing of resources of the cluster universities. Cooperation among the faculty and students will go a long way in increasing the number of research projects, said Mr. Hemachandra Reddy.

Guest speaker K. Balaveera Reddy, the former Vice-chancellor of Visweswaraya Technological University in Karnataka, elaborated on how the teaching and learning processes need to be improved.

JNTUA Vice-Chancellor G. Ranga Rajanardhana, B.Sudheer Prem Kumar from APSCHE, CUAP Vice-Chancellor S.A. Kori and SKU Vice-Chancellor M. Ramakrishna Reddy felicitated the guests.