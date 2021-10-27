Education made affordable in private varsities in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada

27 October 2021 16:54 IST

“The move will help thousands of parents realise their dreams for their children’s education,” said Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education K. Hemachandra Reddy

The government has set the ball rolling to make education affordable and accessible to merit students from poor and middle-class families, in private Universities. Private universities which have been charging exorbitant fees had remained inaccessible to students who had talent but could not afford the high fees.

The government decision to reserve 35% of the seats in private universities under ‘convener’ quota and fix the fees collected by the universities will pave the way for meritorious candidates who clear the Common Entrance Test conducted at the State level, to occupy them. The policy, however, does not apply to the deemed Universities, as they are governed by the Central regulatory body, the University Grants Commission (UGC). But the officials of the Department of Higher Education have written to the UGC, seeking its permission to extend the fee regulation policy to deemed varsities too in the larger interest of the student community and a response is awaited.

The government will also pay the fees of the students who are eligible for fee reimbursement under ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’. “The vision of the Chief Minister is to ensure quality and affordable education to every single student in the State,” said Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) K. Hemachandra Reddy.

