Education key to development, Collector tells tribal children

Prakasam District Collector Pravin Kumar on Monday exhorted the tribal children to make best use of the educational opportunities provided by the Union and State governments.

Taking part in the celebrations held to mark the ‘International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples’ here, he said education is key to development.

A survey had been completed to provide more pieces of land to the indigenous people living in the Nallamalas, under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act and funds from Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme(MGNREGS) would be used for developing the land.

Noting that a majority of the tribals suffered from poor health conditions, he said the district administration was taking steps to bring down the infant mortality and maternal mortality rates among them.

Paying tributes to noted freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujata recalled the historic struggle launched by “Manyam Veerudu” to assert the rights of forest dwellers during the British Raj.

The YSR Congress Party government was committed to improving lives of tribals, Member of Legislative Council Pothula Sunitha said while making a mention of the host of welfare schemes launched by the government.