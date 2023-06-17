Education is panacea for all social evils, says A.P. Deputy CM

June 17, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy on Saturday (June 17) said that education has the power to change the lives of the poor and that it will remove untouchability and create equality in society.

He was handing over cash prizes under the ‘Jagananna Animuthyalu’ programme to students who secured the first, second and third ranks in Class-10 and intermediate examinations, at Chittoor Nagayya Kalakshetram here.

He said that the Chief Minister supported the uplift of the poor, irrespective of caste, religion, region and party and that the latter spent ₹60,329 crore on education. Through the ‘Jagananna Animuthyalu’ scheme, students who secured the first, second and third positions in Class-10 examinations within the constituency will be awarded cash prizes of ₹15,000, ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 respectively along with merit certificates, medals and mementoes. Their parents will also be honoured with shawls.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector Sagili Shanmohan said the decision taken by students after Class 10 will determine their future; the two years after Class 10 are the most important period in their lives.

City Mayor Amuda also spoke during the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.