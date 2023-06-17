ADVERTISEMENT

Education is panacea for all social evils, says A.P. Deputy CM

June 17, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Under ‘Jagananna Animuthyalu’ scheme, students who secured the first, second and third positions in Class-10 exams within the constituency will be awarded ₹15,000, ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 respectively

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy on Saturday (June 17) said that education has the power to change the lives of the poor and that it will remove untouchability and create equality in society.

He was handing over cash prizes under the ‘Jagananna Animuthyalu’ programme to students who secured the first, second and third ranks in Class-10 and intermediate examinations, at Chittoor Nagayya Kalakshetram here.

He said that the Chief Minister supported the uplift of the poor, irrespective of caste, religion, region and party and that the latter spent ₹60,329 crore on education. Through the ‘Jagananna Animuthyalu’ scheme, students who secured the first, second and third positions in Class-10 examinations within the constituency will be awarded cash prizes of ₹15,000, ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 respectively along with merit certificates, medals and mementoes. Their parents will also be honoured with shawls.

District Collector Sagili Shanmohan said the decision taken by students after Class 10 will determine their future; the two years after Class 10 are the most important period in their lives.

City Mayor Amuda also spoke during the event.

