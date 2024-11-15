Education is key in ensuring tribal families’ welfare, says Tirupati Collector

Education plays a crucial role in ensuring progress among tribal families, said Tirupati District Collector S. Venkateswar in Tirupati on Friday.

Participating in the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda, observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, at Girijan Bhavan, Mr. Venkateswar highlighted that the benefits of education did not reach tribal people for long, highlighting the practice of tribal girls dropping out of schools after SSC, ostensibly with pressure from their parents and the community, thus cutting education short.

The Collector also referred to the illegal practice of child marriages within the community. He listed out the schemes extended by the State and central governments for tribal welfare and urged them to utilise them.

Scheduled Tribes (ST) Commission member Vadithya Sankar Naik appealed to his community members to treat girls at par with boys in terms of education and career. District Tribal Welfare Officer Surya Narayana and other community leaders took part.