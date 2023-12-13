Education is a top priority for YSRCP govt., says Botcha Satyanarayana

December 13, 2023 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on December 12 (Tuesday) said education is a top priority for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the State.

Addressing a workshop organised by the Samagra Shiksha wing of the Education Department, the Minister said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had on several occasions said that education was the key to transform lives, and had launched a series of schemes aimed at ensuring equal access to children of all sections.

He said the novel programmes introduced by the School Education Department in the State had been widely appreciated and many other States were eager to replicate them in their respective areas. He said teachers had an important role in moulding the students into global citizens. The reforms in the education sector are designed to ensure their all-round development and to facilitate their exposure to global standards of education, he added.

He said digital classrooms, distribution of tabs to students, imparting training to teachers and introduction of competitive examinations like TOEFL to hone the students’ communication skills were some of the measures initiated. The State had spent around ₹50,000 crore on implementation of the various welfare programmes, he said.

Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar, Secretary, Board of Intermediate Saurab Gaur, State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B. Srinivasa Rao, Connect Andhra CEO Sivashankar and heads of various wings in the Education department were present.

