HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Education is a top priority for YSRCP govt., says Botcha Satyanarayana

December 13, 2023 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana. File photo

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana. File photo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on December 12 (Tuesday) said education is a top priority for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the State.

Addressing a workshop organised by the Samagra Shiksha wing of the Education Department, the Minister said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had on several occasions said that education was the key to transform lives, and had launched a series of schemes aimed at ensuring equal access to children of all sections.

He said the novel programmes introduced by the School Education Department in the State had been widely appreciated and many other States were eager to replicate them in their respective areas. He said teachers had an important role in moulding the students into global citizens. The reforms in the education sector are designed to ensure their all-round development and to facilitate their exposure to global standards of education, he added.

He said digital classrooms, distribution of tabs to students, imparting training to teachers and introduction of competitive examinations like TOEFL to hone the students’ communication skills were some of the measures initiated. The State had spent around ₹50,000 crore on implementation of the various welfare programmes, he said.

Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar, Secretary, Board of Intermediate Saurab Gaur, State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B. Srinivasa Rao, Connect Andhra CEO Sivashankar and heads of various wings in the Education department were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.