ADVERTISEMENT

Education important for economic development of community: Andhra Pradesh Governor

January 10, 2023 02:21 am | Updated January 09, 2023 10:15 pm IST - GUNTUR

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said the National Education Policy-2020 has brought about a major reform in the education sector

The Hindu Bureau,Sambasiva Rao M.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan distributing scholarship to a girl, while inaugurating IAS Academy building of the Kaundinya Educational Trust near Guntur on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan stressed the importance of education in the economic development of a community and added that the more one is educated, the better would be one’s chances at improving one’s financial condition.

The Governor was speaking as the chief guest at a programme, organised by the Kaundinya Educational Trust at Kaundinyapuram in Guntur district on Monday to distribute scholarships to deserving poor and meritorious students of the Trust both in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The scholarships offered by the Trust to meritorious students from the economically weaker sections would help them in achieving their goals, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Governor appreciated the services offered by the Trust for over 12 years and for helping about 4,500 poor students by offering them scholarships to the tune of ₹96 lakh. He added that the inauguration of the Kaundinya IAS Academy will be useful to poor students.

The Governor said the National Education Policy-2020 has brought about a major reform in the education sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US