Education important for economic development of community: Andhra Pradesh Governor

January 10, 2023 02:21 am | Updated 02:21 am IST - GUNTUR

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan stressed the importance of education in the economic development of a community and added that the more one is educated, the better would be one’s chances at improving one’s financial condition.

The Governor was speaking as the chief guest at a programme, organised by the Kaundinya Educational Trust at Kaundinyapuram in Guntur district on Monday to distribute scholarships to deserving poor and meritorious students of the Trust both in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The scholarships offered by the Trust to meritorious students from the economically weaker sections would help them in achieving their goals, he said.

The Governor appreciated the services offered by the Trust for over 12 years and for helping about 4,500 poor students by offering them scholarships to the tune of ₹96 lakh. He added that the inauguration of the Kaundinya IAS Academy will be useful to poor students.

The Governor said the National Education Policy-2020 has brought about a major reform in the education sector.