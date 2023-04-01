Education expo in Vijayawada on April 16

April 01, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

About 100 universities from across the globe are going to take part in Eduversetea 2023, an abroad education expo to be organised on April 16 by Admission Arrow, a city-based educational consultancy and admission support service.

At a press conference held in the city on Saturday, Admission Arrow managing director Venkat Ketiboyina said that representatives of about 100 top domestic and international universities will take part in the expo and offer spot admissions to eligible candidates.

He said that the expo will also provide free counselling on overseas education, universities, IELTS, GRE, loan facilities, VISA processing and others to aspirants and their parents.

He said entrance for students is free and a wide range of courses including engineering, management, medicine, nursing, agriculture, pharmacy, law, architecture and liberal arts will be available.