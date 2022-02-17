Education dept. ties up with TCS to monitor hygiene in schools

AI system to grade sanitation in different areas of an institution

Andhra Pradesh State Government School Education Department has partnered with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for automatic monitoring of hygiene in the 45,000 government schools across the State using an Artificial Intelligence system.

A senior official of the Education department said the A.P. government was the first in India to use AI technology at scale for ensuring hygiene in government schools, an idea that was suggested by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

It is a stepping stone for the Education department to meet the vision of the Chief Minister, he said.

The system will automatically grade the sanitation in different areas such as commodes, urinals, wash basins and floors. It provides a mobile app for capturing images. The images, when passed to the AI engine, get categorised based on the cleanliness of the rooms while handling the variations of shape and design of floors, tiles and commodes. The system sends the response back to the user as well as to the portal for public review.