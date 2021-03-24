Education department to check spread of second wave

Two students of a private school in city test positive

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz has directed officials of the Education Department officials to visit schools and ensure that the managements took precautions to prevent the spread of second wave of COVID-19.

Mr. Imtiaz, during a meeting with the officials on Tuesday, directed in-charge District Education Officer M. Chandrakala and other officers to follow the guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The DEO said that Deputy DEOs, Mandal Education Officers, Dy. Inspector of Schools and Head Masters would visit the schools and create awareness on prevention of second wave of COVID-19.

The officers should ensure that temperature of students and teachers was checked everyday. All the staff and children should wear masks, maintain physical distance, avoid attending in large gatherings and meetings and wash hands frequently with soap. Classrooms and school premises should be sanitized frequently, Ms. Chandrakala said.

Headmasters should ensure that storerooms and kitchens were kept clean, Mid-day meals should be prepared in hygienic conditions and vegetables should be cleaned with salt water. Four students should not gather in one place while taking meals in schools.

School managements should display the messages ‘Mask Sariga Pettu – Corona Atakattu’, ‘Aaru Aduguladooram – Karona Meeku Dooram’, ‘Chetulu Shubram – Arogyam Bradram’, and ‘Mana Arogyam – Mana Chetulo’ on the premises, the Collector said.

Two test positive

The DEO said two primary class students of a private school in the city tested positive on Tuesday. Instructions had been given to the school management to sanitise the premises immediately and provide necessary treatment to the students.

The staff were directed to collect the travel history of the students and take measures to prevent the spread of the virus, Ms. Chandrakala said.