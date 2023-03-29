Education Department officials upbeat over World Bank validation of schemes introduced under SALT

March 29, 2023 06:33 am | Updated 06:33 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officials of the Education Department are upbeat. The various initiatives taken up in the education sector under the World Bank-assisted Supporting Andhra’s Learning Transformation (SALT) project have been appreciated by the World Bank team that has been going around schools in last two years.

“After an extensive visit, the Country Director of the World Bank Auguste Tano Kauame has said that the Andhra Pradesh Government can achieve way more than what we have targeted as part of the project, by 2026,” said Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Praveen Prakash said after assessing the eight main deliverables under SALT, the World Bank official had in fact suggested that in some segments, the targets set earlier, could be revised upwards. “He suggested that targets could be revised upwards in the percent of students in Class 4 who will become more proficient in Mathematics by the end of 2026, the capacity of the school in terms of physical infrastructure, digital education infrastructure and auditing by the community and leadership quality in headmasters.”

Informing that the World Bank team felt that the educational initiatives were moving in the right direction, Mr. Praveen Prakash said: “It is a validation for our programmes like Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Nadu-Nedu, Jagananna Gorumudda and other initiatives like providing subject teachers to Class 3 and introducing the concept of foundation schools. This will enable us to work with renewed vigour and enthusiasm to achieve the goal we have set out for,” he said.