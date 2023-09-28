HamberMenu
Education Department official warns subordinates against laxity

The Regional Joint Director of Visakhapatnam and District Educational Officer, Vizianagaram, came under fire for failing to ensure academic inspections by the Mandal Educational Officers and Deputy Educational Officers respectively in schools under their jurisdiction.

September 28, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Taking a serious view of “laxity of work” on the part of two officials, Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, Praveen Prakash, has handed out a stern warning to them.

The Regional Joint Director (RJD) of Visakhapatnam and District Educational Officer (DEO), Vizianagaram, came under fire for failing to ensure academic inspections by the Mandal Educational Officers (MEOs) and Deputy Educational Officers respectively in schools under their jurisdiction.

Mr. Prakash said during his visit to Vizianagaram, he had found that even though schools opened for the fresh academic year on June 12, 2023, not a single MEO had either inspected any school or submitted any report to the DEO in the last 100 days. Same was the case with the Visakhapatnam, he said, adding that ideally, the MEOs and Dy. MEOs should have conducted at least five to six academic inspections to ensure compliance of rules by schools in every aspect.

“He said the government had been working relentlessly to achieve its ambitious plans rolled out in the education sector. Dereliction of duty on the part of the field level functionaries would defeat the entire exercise,” he added.

Stating that this was the last chance being given to the Visakhapatnam RJD and Vizianagaram DEO, he said “a repeat of such callous attitude could lead to their removal from the service.”

