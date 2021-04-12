Education aid for leprosy patients

SRIKAKULAM

12 April 2021 23:31 IST

Lepra Society and Oracle organisations provided ₹1.8 lakh financial assistance to ensure higher education for 12 students suffering from leprosy in Srikakulam.

Lepra Society Project Officer Lenka Ramana said that the organisation was trying to build confidence among the students as well as their parents with continuous financial assistance every year. Senior doctor Vajjala Praveen said that leprosy was a curable disease and patients need not be isolated from society.

Advertising

Advertising