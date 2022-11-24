Education a priority sector for Andhra Pradesh government, says Botcha

November 24, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST

Education Minister inaugurates Polyfest 2022-23, a platform for students to showcase their talent

P. Sujatha Varma

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and MLA Malladi Vishnu interacting with the students at a stall at Polyfest at SS Convention hall in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GIRI K.V.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday said education was a priority area for the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State.

Speaking after inaugurating the Andhra Pradesh Polyfest 2022-23, the Minister said Education, Health and Agriculture sectors were the thrust areas where the government had been working relentlessly to improve and further strengthen initiatives. He said the welfare schemes introduced under Navaratnalu were tools of development, the fruits of which were reaped by the beneficiaries of various sectors. Students from the weaker sections were able to pursue their higher education thanks to the State-sponsored programmes, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Minister said unlike in the past when the TDP government reduced the educational programmes to a mere formality, the Chief Minister made sure that each of them were given special focus.

State Planning Board Chairman and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu complimented the Department of Technical Education for organising the event which would help students update their skills.

Director of Technical Education Ch. Nagarani explained that the State-level event was preceded by regional rounds of exhibitions held at 13 places, attracting participation of more than 1,000 students.

She said the objective was to promote scientific temperament among students and give them a platform to showcase their talent.

Director of Employment and Training Lavanya Veni, Joint Director V. Padma Rao, Secretary, State Board of Technical Education and Training K. Vijaya Bhaskar and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US