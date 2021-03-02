Educating citizens on their electoral rights

GUNTUR

02 March 2021 23:47 IST

Guntur civic chief launches signature campaign on voter awareness

Municipal Commissioner and Additional Election Authority C. Anuradha on Tuesday launched a signature campaign on voter awareness at her office on Tuesday. The campaign was launched following the directions of Collector Vivek Yadav.

Ms. Anuradha said that a signature campaign was launched to spread awareness about the right to vote. The campaign was launched simultaneously at all the 207 ward secretariats in 57 divisions.

The Commissioner said that the voter awareness programmes would continue this week. Polling would be held on March 10 and results would be declared on March 14.

Later, the Commissioner held a review meeting with representatives of political parties nd returning officers and said that 15 Model Code of Conduct enforcing teams, three flying squads and six static surveillance teams have been formed to ensure free and fair polls. Deputy City Planner Himabindu has been appointed as nodal officer.

Flying squads should conduct surprise checks, seize vehicles used for campaigning, file cases and seize cash. Static surveillance teams should check vehicles at checkposts and register FIRs, while MCC teams should keep an eye on those taking rallies without permission, remove banners and hoardings and take action against those using loudspeakers without permission.