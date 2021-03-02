Andhra Pradesh

Educating citizens on their electoral rights

Municipal Commissioner C. Anuradha launching a voter awareness campaign titled ‘My Vote-My Responsibility’, in Guntur on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Municipal Commissioner and Additional Election Authority C. Anuradha on Tuesday launched a signature campaign on voter awareness at her office on Tuesday. The campaign was launched following the directions of Collector Vivek Yadav.

Ms. Anuradha said that a signature campaign was launched to spread awareness about the right to vote. The campaign was launched simultaneously at all the 207 ward secretariats in 57 divisions.

The Commissioner said that the voter awareness programmes would continue this week. Polling would be held on March 10 and results would be declared on March 14.

Later, the Commissioner held a review meeting with representatives of political parties nd returning officers and said that 15 Model Code of Conduct enforcing teams, three flying squads and six static surveillance teams have been formed to ensure free and fair polls. Deputy City Planner Himabindu has been appointed as nodal officer.

Flying squads should conduct surprise checks, seize vehicles used for campaigning, file cases and seize cash. Static surveillance teams should check vehicles at checkposts and register FIRs, while MCC teams should keep an eye on those taking rallies without permission, remove banners and hoardings and take action against those using loudspeakers without permission.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2021 11:48:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/educating-citizens-on-their-electoral-rights/article33974620.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY