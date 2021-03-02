Educating citizens on their electoral rights

Municipal Commissioner and Additional Election Authority C. Anuradha on Tuesday launched a signature campaign on voter awareness at her office on Tuesday. The campaign was launched following the directions of Collector Vivek Yadav.
Ms. Anuradha said that a signature campaign was launched to spread awareness about the right to vote. The campaign was launched simultaneously at all the 207 ward secretariats in 57 divisions.
The Commissioner said that the voter awareness programmes would continue this week. Polling would be held on March 10 and results would be declared on March 14.
Later, the Commissioner held a review meeting with representatives of political parties nd returning officers and said that 15 Model Code of Conduct enforcing teams, three flying squads and six static surveillance teams have been formed to ensure free and fair polls. Deputy City Planner Himabindu has been appointed as nodal officer.
Flying squads should conduct surprise checks, seize vehicles used for campaigning, file cases and seize cash. Static surveillance teams should check vehicles at checkposts and register FIRs, while MCC teams should keep an eye on those taking rallies without permission, remove banners and hoardings and take action against those using loudspeakers without permission.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath