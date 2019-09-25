Andhra Pradesh

Editors Guild says it is distressed at unwritten ban on TV channels

more-in

The Editors Guild of India has urged the State government not to create a situation where the constitutionally and legally mandated freedoms of media representatives were compromised. The guild said it was distressed to note that an unwritten ban had been imposed by the YSR Congress Party-led government in Andhra Pradesh on two Telugu news channels — TV5 and ABN.

In a statement on Wednesday, Guild president Shekhar Gupta, general secretary A.K. Bhattacharya and treasurer Sheela Bhatt said such restrictions struck at the root of press freedom. The guild urged the Andhra Pradesh government to clarify if it indeed had in any way been responsible for the stoppage in telecasting of these two television channels. If so, it should immediately rescind any such order, it said.

Naidu writes to DGP

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to DGP Gautam Sawang on Wednesday stating that ruling YSRCP had threatened multiple system operators (MSOs) across the State not to telecast news channels like ABN Andhra Jyothi, TV5 and Maha News. The ruling party leaders were repeatedly threatening and attacking social activists and journalists of print and electronic media, he alleged.

Thus, the ruling party was creating law and order through supporting anti-social elements and is simultaneously scuttling the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19 of the Indian Constitution. “In this regard, I request you to restore law and order situation in the State to normalcy.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 26, 2019 4:04:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/editors-guild-says-it-is-distressed-at-unwritten-ban-on-tv-channels/article29512078.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY