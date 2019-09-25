Editors Guild says it is distressed at unwritten ban on TV channels

The Editors Guild of India has urged the State government not to create a situation where the constitutionally and legally mandated freedoms of media representatives were compromised. The guild said it was distressed to note that an unwritten ban had been imposed by the YSR Congress Party-led government in Andhra Pradesh on two Telugu news channels — TV5 and ABN.

In a statement on Wednesday, Guild president Shekhar Gupta, general secretary A.K. Bhattacharya and treasurer Sheela Bhatt said such restrictions struck at the root of press freedom. The guild urged the Andhra Pradesh government to clarify if it indeed had in any way been responsible for the stoppage in telecasting of these two television channels. If so, it should immediately rescind any such order, it said.

Naidu writes to DGP

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to DGP Gautam Sawang on Wednesday stating that ruling YSRCP had threatened multiple system operators (MSOs) across the State not to telecast news channels like ABN Andhra Jyothi, TV5 and Maha News. The ruling party leaders were repeatedly threatening and attacking social activists and journalists of print and electronic media, he alleged.

Thus, the ruling party was creating law and order through supporting anti-social elements and is simultaneously scuttling the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19 of the Indian Constitution. “In this regard, I request you to restore law and order situation in the State to normalcy.