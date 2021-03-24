ED searches several houses in the Kurnool district

KURNOOL

24 March 2021

Searches related to financial transactions of PFI and SDPI members

Sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate raided at least three places in Kurnool district on Tuesday and reportedly confiscated some documents from the houses of one Rasool in Yemmiganur, and two others in Nandyal.

While the ED officials refused to talk to local mediapersons after the searches were completed by afternoon amid tight security, the person whose house was raided in Yemiganur is said to be a member of the Popular Front of India.

He is alleged to have had large financial transactions in his accounts, and the ED was trying to find out the reason and source for those. The ED officials conducted the searches with Central security forces keeping a guard outside the houses and the local police coordinated with them.

The three other houses where the searches were conducted are in Saptagiri Shine Apartment close to Polytechnic College, Upparipeta in Nandyal, Uyyaluru, and Kanala close in Nandyal mandal. The searches are believed to have been conducted under the leadership of ED Assistant Director Karthikeya.

The suspects are supposed to be connected to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and all of them had either travelled to or stayed in Dubai for some time, according to the party cadre, who had gathered there.