ED raids on JC Diwakar, Prabhakar Reddy’s houses end

The Enforcement Directorate sleuths conducting raids on the houses of Telugu Desam Party leaders JC Diwakar Reddy and Prabhakar Reddy at Tadipatri in Anantapur district on Friday, while security personnel stands guard outside their house. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

ED raid on houses of J.C. brothers ends with sleuths confiscating some documents

About 20 Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths, supported by the Central Industrial Security Force personnel, conducted searches and questioned Telugu Desam Party former MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy and current Tadipatri municipal chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy from the early hours of Friday till Saturday morning.

The sleuths confiscated some documents and left the houses of Mr. Prabhakar Reddy, Diwakar Reddy and a Class 1 contractor in the early hours of Saturday.

The ED officials refused to talk to mediapersons, but Mr. Diwakar Reddy came out of the house after the ED officials left and told the press that they took away some documents.

When asked what the raid or questioning of the J.C. brothers was for, he said he himself did not know what this was about and that the sleuths had taken whichever documents they wanted.

Recently, some BJP leaders had also visited their house and the mediapersons enquired if the raids were part of any political vendetta. To this, Mr. Diwakar Reddy said there was nothing political in this matter and he refused to elaborate further.