ED exposed AP Skill Development project scam with evidence of direct role of former CM Naidu, AP CID unearthed it further: CM

Where else should Mr. Naidu be lodged, if not in prison, when all investigations establish his direct role by signing a fake agreement, says Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy

September 16, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - NIDADAVOLU

T. Appala Naidu
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File photo: Arrangement.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 16 claimed that the central agencies, primarily the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has exposed the direct role of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with all the documentary evidences in the ₹371 crore AP Skill Development scandal.

On September 10, Mr. Naidu was sent to the Rajahmundry Central Prison on judicial remand in the scam.

Addressing the gathering at a public meeting, here, in East Godavari district, Mr. Jagan has said: “The ED investigation has established that the agreement, signed with the SIEMENS group for the skill development project, was fake. The signature of Mr. Naidu has been found in 13 files, apart from note files of the bureaucrats that have been kept aside by Mr. Naidu to proceed with the project”.

“The AP CID continued the investigation which unearthed further evidences on the direct role of Mr. Naidu in the scandal. Who should be sent to prison when all the evidences and investigations point a finger at Mr. Naidu? If not in prison, where else should Mr. Naidu be lodged?”, said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

On Jana Sena Party K. Pawan Kalyan’s support to Mr. Naidu, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said: “The man [Mr. Pawan Kalyan] who vowed to stand for justice is not questioning Mr. Naidu on his role in the scam. Instead, he has joined Mr. Naidu in the Mulaquat in the prison”.

“There is a ten-member gang that stands with Mr. Naidu. It also includes a section of media outlets. Mr. Naidu shares the spoils of the scandals with all the ten stakeholders”, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged.

On TDP-Jana Sena alliance for the 2024 Assembly elections, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said: “He (Mr. Pawan Kalyan) went to prison for Mulaquat, in which he committed for ‘Milaquat’ with Mr. Naidu”.

