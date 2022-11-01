Ecstasy marks ‘Pushpa yagam’ at Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh

Around nine tonnes of traditional, aromatic and ornamental flowers of varied hues used in the ritual

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA
November 01, 2022 19:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Priests offering floral ‘aahutis’ to the deities as part of the ‘Pushpa yagam’, at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Religious ecstasy marked the annual ‘Pushpa yagam’ at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here on November 1 (Tuesday).

The processional deities of Lord Malayappa and his two consorts were seated on an altar at the Kalyanotsava Mandapam, where the priests ceremoniously performed the festival.

The priests offered floral ‘aahutis’ to the deities to the recitation of holy texts by the Vedic scholars.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Around nine tonnes of traditional, aromatic and ornamental flowers of varied hues such as ‘chamanti’, ‘mogali’, ‘kanakambaram’, lilies, lotus, and ‘sampangi’, and leaves such as ‘maruvam’, ‘panneraku’, and ‘bilvam’ were used in the festival.

Soon after conclusion of the daily rituals, ‘Snapana Thirumanjanam’ was conducted to the deities as part of the festival, the ‘ankurarpanam’ for which was carried out on Monday evening.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Earlier, TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, along with employees and Srivari Seva volunteers, carried the flowers in a grand procession from the garden office and handed them over to the priests inside the temple braving incessant rain.

The festival, which is believed to have been in vogue in the 15 th century, was re-introduced in the 1980s.

In connection with the festival, the TTD cancelled ‘Astadala Padapadmaradhana seva’, ‘arjitha kalyanotsavam’, ‘unjal seva’ and Brahmotsavam rituals inside the temple.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
religious festival or holiday

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app