Ecotourism project on the anvil to throw Kadiyam flower nurseries open for tourists 

A path for cycling and walking will be developed along the stretch of the flower nurseries in the three mandals in Godavari delta, says Collector

Published - July 14, 2024 08:23 pm IST - KADIYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Tourism has proposed to throw the famed flower nurseries across the Godavari delta open for tourists to explore their scenic beauty. The entire stretch of flower nurseries is flourishing in the mandals of Kadiyam, Atreyapuram, Alamuru and Mandapeta in the East Godavari district. 

An estimated 300 varieties of ornamental flower species are being grown by the farmers in the nurseries and most of them are in great demand. By 2024, the total area under the flower nurseries has crossed over 11,500 hectares. On July 11, East Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi held talks with the managements of the flower nurseries and shared the proposal of the State government, seeking their support for the ecotourism project. 

“A path for both cycling and walking will be developed connecting the entire stretch of the flower nurseries across the three mandals. It will attract more tourists ready to explore the beauty of the nurseries,” said the Collector. 

Apart from the proposed pathway, the project will also include food stalls, small-scale hotels and other shops which will be open to the tourists. Meanwhile, the district officials have identified two paths suitable for the ecotourism project. The owners of the nurseries have been told to extend their support by sparing the land in their nurseries for the tourist facilities and the proposed path. 

Tourism Department Godavari Regional Director V. Swami Naidu, District Horticulture Officer A. Durgesh, Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage Nurseries Association Mallu Balaraju would also hold a series of talks and conduct field visits to kickstart the project targeted for completion before the Godavari Pushkarams in 2027.

Andhra Pradesh / eco-tourism

