ECoR to run specials to Secunderabad from December 1

Visakhapatnam

20 November 2021 01:06 IST

Special trains will be operated by the East Coast Railway (E Co R) between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festival season in December.

Train no. 08579 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad weekly Puja special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. from December 1 to 29 to reach Secunderabad on the next day at 7 a.m.

In the return direction, 08580 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly Puja Special train will leave Secunderabad on Thursdays at 7.40 p.m. from December 2 to 30 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 6.40 a.m.

These trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Vijayawada, Guntur, Miryalaguda and Sattenapalle, according to a statement issued by A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

These trains will have 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-8, General Second Class-6, Second class-cum-luggage/Disabled coaches-2

Similarly, train no. 08585 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.35 p.m. on Tuesdays from December 7 to 28 to reach Secunderabad on the next day at 7.10 a.m.

In the return direction, 08586 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly Puja Special train will leave Secunderabad at 9.05 p.m. on Wednesdays from December 8 to 29 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 9.50 a.m.

These trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda

These trains will have 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-6, Second class-cum-luggage/Disabled coaches-2.